Cyberpunk 2077 frame by frame trailer series looks at entertainment in Night City

After seeing Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay demo last month, here's everything we learned from E3 2018 and more. And after reading the first few instalments of CD Projekt Red's frame by frame trailer breakdown series, here's its latest look at entertainment in Night City. Cross check the trailer above with the information below.

Episode 5 picks out the young lad prancing around the room, strapped in to a virtual reality headset at around 34 seconds.

"In 2077, technology has become omnipresent," explains CD Projekt Red. "It’s used to automatize industry, bombard the masses with incessant advertising, replace human flesh and bone with circuitry and steel, and the list goes on. While cheap electronic devices and services are available to even some of the poorest members of society, most cannot afford to buy the newest toys or replace broken equipment.

"As a result, from a young age many learn to improvise and work with discarded scrap to make repairs, to build their own diversions, to craft their own weapons."

The second blurb looks at the bar scene at 43 seconds, which features a man in a cowboy hat and a group of revellers playing pool. The table itself appears to be fitted with visual enhancements.

"Night City is a diverse place with people from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures," says CD Projekt Red. "As a result, there’s an array of nightlife establishments, each with their own appealing theme and atmosphere.

"Some Night City bars have a distinct old-school vibe, which is why, in the trailer, we spot a familiar sight—a classic style pool table that’s been retrofitted with minor technological enhancements."

As reported by Andy, the Cyberpunk 2077 demo at E3 was "earlier" than alpha and a full release could be years away . That demo hasn't been released to the public—its audio has since leaked —and when asked when/if we'll get to see it, CD Projekt told me: "We do not have anything to say at this moment."