Will Cyberpunk 2077 have cheats? Will PC players be able to access a console to type commands to turn on god mode, no-clipping mode, fast-travel shortcuts, and other cheats?

It's something we don't yet know, along with the question of whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will be moddable—CDPR has said it in the past it hopes to support mods post-launch, but it hasn't yet been confirmed.

In the meantime, we can look at CDPR's last game, The Witcher 3, for a possible roadmap to uncovering Cyberpunk 2077 cheats. Here's everything you need to know.

Cyberpunk 2007 cheats on PC: Will the game have them?

The Witcher 3 didn't ship with an accessible console for entering cheat codes and commands—like most PC games, there was a developer's console menu but it was hidden at launch.

But modders quickly dug into the game's files and found a way to make cheats accessible to players with a debug console enabler. The console mod first appeared only five days after The Witcher 3 launched in May of 2018. With the debug console mod installed, players could tap the tilde key or F2 to open the console. (Plus there was a neat free camera that could be used by pressing F1, letting players fly around disconnected from Geralt's body, useful for taking great screenshots. It would be great if Cyberpunk 2077 had something similar.)

It was also discovered that an .ini file could be edited to allow players access to The Witcher 3's debug console without having to download a mod at all.

Using the console, players could enter developer codes, like god (to make themselves invulnerable), healme (to refill health, and additem (for giving themselves weapons, armor, and other game objects). There were also fast-travel cheats for zipping around the world, and other commands.

Cyberpunk 2077 is using REDEngine 4, the next iteration of CDPR's own game engine, and The Witcher 3 was built using REDEngine 3. That doesn't mean cheats and the debug console will be identical (it most likely won't), but it could mean they work similarly, and we may not have to wait long after launch until some clever modder makes cheats available to us.