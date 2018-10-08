Cyberpunk 2077 brings on multiplayer specialist studio Digital Scapes

CD Projekt Red has announced a “long-term strategic cooperation” on Cyberpunk 2077 with an outside development studio. That studio is Digital Scapes, which bills itself as “a video game development studio specialising in bespoke PvP gameplay for AAA PC and console titles.”

The press release from CD Projekt Red says that Digital Scapes will be cooperating on technological solutions for use in the development of Cyberpunk 2077, but does not otherwise say precisely what the Digital Scapes team has been brought on board to do, despite noting that their specialties are in “AAA multiplayer console and PC game development, development tool creation, asset production, and cloud computing.” We’ve previously noted that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t ship with multiplayer , but CD Projekt Red has not ruled it out for the title overall.