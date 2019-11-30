Cyber Monday SSD deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

SSDs are now cheaper than ever, and that means this year's Cyber Monday SSD deals are the perfect time to invest a modest sum into faster storage. Already this week we've seen great deals like $50 off the Samsung 860 EVO—one of the best SSDs for gaming—but, with Cyber Monday traditionally offering even bigger savings on PC components, we expect more deals to come.

If you're looking to ditch your aging HDD, or upgrade to a more expensive NVMe drive at the lowest possible price, now's the time to get involved. You'll be able to snag a 1TB drive for under $100, and even pick up a chunky 4TB SSD at a hefty discount—perfect for easily housing increasingly massive gaming install sizes (we're looking at you, Red Dead Redemption 2).

So far, 2TB SSDs seem to be hitting a particularly good mid-point between size and savings, proving that fast, reliable storage is no longer limited to just a tiny drive that can hold just your Windows installation. You'll find many deals below on some of the best drives around, both SATA and NVMe, and we'll no doubt have many more to add as we get closer to Cyber Monday itself.

Top 5 Cyber Monday SSD deals

The best SSD deals in the US right now

Western Digital SN750 1TB NVMe M.2 | $100 (save $100)

This is the second-best deal we've seen on 1TB NVMe drives. Compared to the slightly cheaper Intel 660p, the SN750 is more performant, so it might be worth the extra money if you wanted the fastest SSD.View Deal

Intel 660p M.2 SSD 1TB | $82.99 (save ~$12)

One of the cheapest ways to get an extra 1TB of NVMe storage, the 1TB 660p is typically available for less than $100, but this is the lowest price we've seen for this SSD. View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 2TB | SATA | $179.99 (Save $20)

SATA connections are still plenty fast for gaming purposes, and with some games tipping the scales at over 125GB, 2TB SSDs aren't quite so niche. Under $200 for a massive hunk or NAND.View Deal

Sabrent Rocket 4.0 2TB | M.2 Gen4 | $339.98 (Save $60)

Do you have a Ryzen 3000 CPU and an X570 motherboard, and you want the fastest storage around? Welcome to PCIe Gen4, with read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s! This 2TB drive has all the storage you need at speeds most drives can only dream of.View Deal

The best SSD deals in the UK right now

Cyber Monday SSDs—are they all live now?

(Image credit: Crucial)

We are officially into the Cyber Monday period, where we see better (and more) deals crop up than the earlier ones over the last couple of weeks. This weekend is when most retailers save their best deals, but there's no guarantee that your chosen SSD will still be in stock.

If you're looking for the absolute best deal, time's a tickin', so if you see something you like out of the best deals we've found so far, jump on that like a kid on a trampoline. You can take a little bit of time, though, with actual Cyber Monday just around the corner on December 2. Current early Cyber Monday deals will run right into those, and will also likely run until Christmas.

How to save money on SSDs during Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Crucial)

You can expect to see a lot of price cuts this November, so how can you be sure you're getting a good Cyber Monday deal? While we'll be searching out the best possible deals during the event itself, there are also a handful of common sense tips that will help make the process feel less overwhelming.

1. Check the price history

Every retailer will be touting its massive price cuts, but are those discounts as good as advertised? Sites like CamelCamelCamel can help you check. As well as letting you easily compare the price of a selected drive across many different sites, it also gives you access to its price history. A common trick is to display massive discounts based on the manufacturer's recommended price—a price that SSD may not have been sold at for years.

2. Do the research

Does your motherboard have an M.2 slot? Will your most played games all fit onto a 1TB SSD? How much are you willing to spend on extra storage? It's worth taking some time to find out what you need or want and what drives would help you achieve that. Some flexibility will help you get the best deal, but it's also worth setting a budget to ensure that you're not spending slightly more on a good deal for a drive you don't need.