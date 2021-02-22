Cuphead skins are coming to Fall Guys, and they're only slightly terrifying

Fall Guys has stuck its little white stubby hands right into the heart of pop culture recently, with Doom Guy, Godzilla, and Sonic (the latter of which particularly offended online editor Fraser) all getting their own bean-shaped skins. It looks like Mediatonic has no intention of stopping that train, because now Cuphead and his pal Mugman are joining the fray.

The collab was announced over on Twitter, which sees the Cuphead costume dropping on February 24, followed by Mugman on February 27. Each costume costs 10 crowns—five for the top and five for the bottom—as well as an emote for five crowns, so you'll need a hefty 25 crowns for the full cupbro package.

There's something slightly terrifying about Cuphead and Mugman's gigantic retro cartoon eyes resting just above the Fall Guys' tiny beady ones, but the little chunky lads look cute all the same.

Fall Guys is currently in its third season, after receiving a mid-season update last month with a title I refuse to acknowledge in writing—okay fine, it's "Stop with the yeets name it anything else just don't include the word yeet please I'm begging you."