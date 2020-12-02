Doom Guy's coming to Fall Guys

This one seems so obvious it's a wonder it didn't happen sooner: a Doom Guy costume is coming to Fall Guys. This character also goes by the names Doomguy, the Doom Marine, or the Doom Slayer. But who is the man behind the mask?

Following hot on the heels of the thrilling news that a bell called Ringus Dingus is incoming, the Fall Guys account tweeted out the following teaser image.

...time to suit upS O O N pic.twitter.com/XfkOwfpFNqDecember 2, 2020

Yes it's pretty obvious, but in case you needed any more convincing there was the obligatory bit of modern marketing synchronicity, whereby Bethesda's Pete Hines added the :thinking face: emoji to the above. Thinking face indeed.

Hopefully Doom Guy gets better treatment than Sonic did (though to be fair, the Godzilla one was pretty sweet). And with ten million copies sold, this is barely the start of the tie-in costumes.