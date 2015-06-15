Crytek reveals dino-based VR game Robinson: The Journey

Guess who's making their first virtual reality title, a game about a young boy stranded on a planet full of dinosaurs? It can't be Crytek, because it's not called RobCRYinson: The Journey. It's called Robinson: The Journey. And yes, it is being developed by Crytek, who don't appear to be in a hurry to fill this game with robosuited cockneys or guns.

Robinson (no relation to Robinson's Requiem, probably, or to Neighbours' Paul Robinson) will "offer players an unparalleled sense of presence in a game world as they assume the role of a young boy who has crash-landed on a mysterious planet. With freedom to explore their surroundings in 360 degrees of detail, players will become pioneers by interacting with the rich ecosystem around them and unearthing incredible secrets at every turn".

Robinson likely has something to do with this VR demo Crytek were showing off a little while back, which had the more enjoyable title 'Back to Dinosaur Island'.

Man. Why would you go back to Dinosaur Island?

No platforms or other details about Robinson have been released yet, but we'll doubtless learn more during one of the E3 presentations this week. For now, here's a big piece of art with the logo on it: