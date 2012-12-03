Crysis 3's system specs revealed, ageing rigs look on in horror

Crytek have posted up the minimum, recommended and hi-performance requirements for PCs hoping to run Crysis 3. While any modern gaming PC should be able to cope with the game's entry-level specifications, those numbers get pretty high pretty quickly. Here's their specs:

MINIMUM SYSTEM OPERATING REQUIREMENTS FOR PC:

• Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

• DirectX 11 graphics card with 1Gb Video RAM

• Dual core CPU

• 2GB Memory (3GB on Vista)

Example 1 (Nvidia/Intel):

• Nvidia GTS 450

• Intel Core2 Duo 2.4 Ghz (E6600)

Example 2 (AMD):

• AMD Radeon HD5770

• AMD Athlon64 X2 2.7 Ghz (5200+)

RECOMMENDED SYSTEM OPERATING REQUIREMENTS FOR PC:

• Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

• DirectX 11 graphics card with 1GB Video RAM

• Quad core CPU

• 4GB Memory

Example 1 (Nvidia/Intel):

• Nvidia GTX 560

• Intel Core i3-530

Example 2 (AMD):

• AMD Radeon HD5870

• AMD Phenom II X2 565

HI-PERFORMANCE PC SPECIFICATIONS:

• Windows Vista, Windows 7 or Windows 8

• Latest DirectX 11 graphics card

• Latest quad core CPU

• 8GB Memory

Example 1 (Nvidia/Intel):

• NVidia GTX 680

• Intel Core i7-2600k

Example 2 (AMD):

• AMD Radeon HD7970

• AMD Bulldozer FX4150

Basically, yikes. The GTX 680/i7 CPU is an expensive pairing to target for your top-end graphics options. And Crytek have ample reason to chase it, with the first Crysis once being the game that many system builders aspired to make run at maximum. The company's CEO, Cevat Yerli, has previously mentioned their desire to "melt-down PCs". If these specs are indicative of the released game's performance, they may even manage it. Does your rig stand a chance?

Thanks, Reddit .