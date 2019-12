The first slice of Crysis 2 DLC will arrive next week, adding four new maps to Crysis 2's multiplayer mode. The maps are Park Avenue, Transit, Shipyard and Compound. EA don't say how much the map pack will cost. We'll know when we're closer to next Tuesday's launch. In other Crysis 2 news, Crytek say we can look forward to a DirectX 11 patch at some point in the future.