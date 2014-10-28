Crusader: No Remorse is now free on Origin

The addition of Crusader: No Remorse to Origin's On the House program may not be as big a deal as that of, say, Dragon Age: Origins. It's almost 20 years old, after all, and normally sells for just five bucks anyway. But it was pretty hot stuff back in the day, and hey, free is free.

I tend to say "free is free" fairly often in these On the House announcements, because unless a game is so bad that it actually leaps out of your monitor and thumbs you in the eye, you can't go too far wrong for the price. And in this particular case, that's not a concern at all, because Crusader: No Remorse was a heck of a game.

Set in a dystopian future in which the world is ruled by a massive corporate entity, Crusader is an isometric action game about a red-armored super-soldier known as a "Silencer," who's betrayed and marked for death after refusing orders to fire on civilians. It's pretty simplistic stuff as plots go; the hook is that the environments are highly interactive and destructible. It may not seem like a big deal now, but in 1995 this was hot stuff.

As usual, the On the House offering has no strings attached, and once you claim it, it's yours forever. It will only be free for a limited time, however, and for the life of me I can't find anything mentioning when this particular time limit will be hit. Better grab it now, just to be sure.