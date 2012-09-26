Crusader Kings Chronicle, part 3: 1086-1096

For glory! I'm currently in the middle of an epic undertaking: chronicling an alternate history of Europe in Paradox's Crusader Kings II, with a new entry every Wednesday. I am Duke Brian II ua Brian of Munster, and I have one goal: unite Ireland under one High King and secure its independence, laughing in the Norman face of actual history. Last week, I conquered County Connacht, but managed to spur two rebellions in the process. Now I must fight a war on two fronts against a bannerman and a sister in law I once trusted if my realm is to survive. Onward!

