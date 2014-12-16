Popular

Credit card-sized ODRIOD-C1 is a quad-core computer for only $35

By

The ODROID-C1 quad-core single-board computer is now available, and it's only $35.

Like Raspberry Pi, the ODROID-C1 is a credit card-sized single-board computer, but despite the similar price point, it's much more powerful. Short for Open + Android, the ODROID-C1 boasts a 1.5GHz quad-core ARM processor and is capable of running Ubuntu Linux 14.04 or Android KitKat. The board has 1GB of DDR3 RAM.

Despite its small size, the ODRIOD-C1 features a bevy of ports and slots. It has four USB 2.0 ports, a micro-HDMI port, RJ45 Ethernet, a row of GPIO (general purpose input/output) pins, a MicroSD slot, micro-USB connector, Infrared (IR) receiver, and an eMMC module socket, which offers storage access two to three times faster than via the SD card.

With all this packed into a single board, all you need is a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and power to have a fully functioning super-tiny system. Unfortunately it can't run SteamOS, since Valve's version of Linux currently only supports x86 processors. The ODROID-C1 can't handle game streaming, then, but it could be a mega-cheap living room client for a media streaming setup with something like Plex installed. Or you could build your very own Android-based Ouya alternative. Or if you just want to tinker and learn your way around Linux and PC hardware, it's hard to do it cheaper than $35.

Bo Moore

Bo leads PC Gamer's hardware coverage, helping you better buy, understand, and use your PC hardware. You can usually find him playing Overwatch, Apex Legends, or more likely, with his cats.
