Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time leaked by Taiwan ratings board

But it probably won't release on PC for a while.

(Image credit: Activision)

You can quit your nagging because there's going to be a new Crash Bandicoot game. According to a listing by the notoriously leaky Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time exists, and it's definitely coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As for PC, Activision has made a habit of releasing its Crash Bandicoot remasters on PC about a year after the console versions, so it'll probably come, just not straight away.

Here's the description in the listing, translated by Google:

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

And here's the PS4 box art:

(Image credit: Activision)

I'm not across Crash lore but it definitely sounds like those masks are things you'll need to collect. The game is in development by Toys For Bob, which developed a bunch of Skylanders games and more recently worked on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Cheers, Gematsu.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
