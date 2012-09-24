Cortex Command coming to Steam this week, massive new video

Data Realms' brilliant four-player tactical battler has been in development for eleven years , and
for a good chunk of that time it's been in beta. You probably played the beta demo back in the day,
before forgetting all about it and assuming it was vapourware by now. Well it isn't. In fact, as this
blog post on the official site reveals, the long-awaited 1.0 release is coming this month – which
means sometime this week – oh and it's going to be on Steam. That's a lot of megatons
right there.
If you haven't had the pleasure of playing it, Cortex Command is a tactical multiplayer battle game
with destructible terrain, reminiscent of Worms. Unlike that annelid classic, however, the game also
features base building, built-in modding tools, and robots. So many robots. As a disembodied brain
in a jar, you use these robots for own devious ends, simply buying more when they go the way of
Arnie in Terminator 2.
This 1.0 release finishes up the game's campaign mode, adding an exciting-looking X-COM-style
metagame to proceedings. See it for yourself in the exhaustive 1.0 preview video below.