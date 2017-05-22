Corsair's Obsidian 750D full tower case is on sale for $120

Size seems to matter less and less these days when it comes to building a high-end PC, but if you're not yet ready to join the small form factor movement, you can go in the complete opposite direction with a full-tower chassis. One of them is one sale right now for a tantalizing price—over at Newegg, you can grab Corsair's Obisidian 750D for $120.

That's the cost after a $20 mail-in-rebate, which arrives in the form of a prepaid card. The initial out of pocket price is $140, versus Corsair' $180 MSRP.

The Obsidian 750D is a large chassis made of brushed aluminum and steel. It has a subdued styling compared to cases that have aggressive angles and lots of LED illumination. Rather than go that route, Corsair slapped a side window on this thing and called it good.

Inside is ample room with support for up to XL-ATX motherboards. It offers nine expansion slots, along with four internal 2.5-inch drive bays, six combo 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive bays, and three external 5.25-inch bays for optical drives and fan controllers.

Corsair includes a pair of 140mm fans in the front and a 120mm fan in the rear. You can add up to three 120mm or two 140mm fans up top and up to two 120mm fans in the bottom for more cooling.

Front I/O options include two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, along with individual headphone and microphone jacks.

You can grab the Obsidian 750D on sale here.

