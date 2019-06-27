Corsair's latest gaming headset won't break the bank at $40

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair announced today a new budget gaming headset that is lightweight in design at just 250 grams—and certainly light on the wallet. The new HS35 only costs $39.99.

Despite the aggressive pricing, Corsair claims its HS35 "provides excellent sound quality," courtesy of a pair of custom-tuned 50mm neodymium speaker drivers. As such, it is capable of "catching a wider range of in-game sounds that headsets with smaller drivers may miss," Corsair says.

We have not had a chance to test that claim, though the use of 50mm drivers is notable for a budget headset. 40mm drivers are more commonly found in this price range.

This is a wired headset, so obviously wireless range and battery life do not come into play. It connects to PCs (and consoles) via 3.5mm, and has on-ear controls for volume and mute. The headset also sports a detachable unidirectional microphone.

Memory foam lines the earcups and headband. There is no RGB lighting (or lighting of any kind), though Corsair does offer different memory foam color options: black, green, blue, and red.

We'll reserve judgement until we've had a chance to sample a pair. In the meantime, the HS35 is available now direct from Corsair.