Corsair's K70 LUX RGB mechanical keyboard is on sale for $110

Amazon is selling Corsair's K70 LUX RGB mechanical keyboard at a discount today. It's currently priced at $109.99, down from $159.99, with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

While the list price is a little ambitious, the next lowest price for a new model from a reliable vendor is $129.99. Alternately, you can try your luck with a refurbished model at Newegg for $82.99.

The K70 LUX RGB is similar in design to the K95 RGB Platinum, one of our best gaming keyboards, minus some of the advanced features found on the pricier plank (like dedicated gaming/macro keys).

The version that is on sale uses Cherry MX Brown key switches. Cherry MX Brown is widely considered to be the best "middle ground" switch, offering a good blend of typing and gaming comfort. These switches have a tactile bump, silent travel, and medium actuation force.

