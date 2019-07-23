Cooler Master’s crazy-light MM710 gaming mouse is available to preorder for $49

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Cooler Master is prepping the launch of a new gaming mouse with an ultra-lightweight design. The MM710, as it's called, weighs less than 53 grams (~1.8 ounces), thanks in large part to its unique shell.

This holey roller sports a bunch of honeycomb cutouts on the top and both sides, extending from the main section onto part of the left and right clickers. Less material means less weight, as was Cooler Master's goal. The honeycomb cutouts also permeate the base.

"New perforated housing is engineered to be supremely durable and lightweight, meaning you can play longer without fatigue," Cooler Master explains on the rodent's product page on Amazon.

Even the cable is engineered to be lighter than most mouse tails, by wait of an "innovative ultraweave" design. According to Cooler Master, this both reduces weight and cable pull while swiping.

The MM710 features a 16000 dpi sensor and what look to be six buttons, counting the scroll wheel.

We have not tested this mouse yet, but for anyone who is interested, Amazon has it available to preorder for $49.99. The listing says it will be released on September 24.