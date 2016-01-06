Cooler Master unveils new modular case and CPU cooling tech

Cooler Master first unveiled its modular MasterCase line back in August, and now there's a new addition to the family. According to Tom's Hardware, the MasterCase Maker 5 adds a handful of upgrades that make it stand out from its predecessors.

The Maker 5 includes four USB ports, one of which is USB 3.0 Type-C, a button to activate the fan LED lights, and a button to control the fan speeds. Three fans come included with the case, two x 140mm for the front and one 140mm for the back. The top and front panels are now attached using magnets rather than brackets, and you can also upgrade the panels to be padded for extra noise cancelling.

Cooler Master has also unveiled the MasterAir Maker 8, which will be its first cooler to use its new 3D Vapor Chamber technology. This essentially combines a vapor chamber with a heatpipe, and the company says that it will improve efficiency by up to 19 percent compared to competitors. If interior aesthetics are your thing, then the MasterAir Maker 8 comes with a top cover which you can replace with your own customized one.

Cooler Master's new hardware is expected to be available early this year, but we don't have any specific date or pricing information yet.