Consortium: The Tower's rescue plan revealed

Interdimensional Games said earlier this month that it was working on a “radical plan” to save Consortium: The Tower, the first-person RPG that failed to achieve (or even come close to) its goal on Kickstarter. It actually revealed in an update posted last week that the plan is another crowdfunding campaign, but today the studio announced that the new effort will take place on Fig.

“We are excited about Consortium: The Tower being chosen for the Fig platform," Interdimensional Games CEO Gregory MacMartin said. "The Tower is our dream project with almost a decade of planning and R&D behind it, including our first game Consortium. The folks at Fig have recognized this, and by transitioning our campaign onto their platform Fig Publishing will be able to invite investors to join in realizing our project and participating in its potential success in the market.”

Fig, you'll recall, is the games-exclusive crowdfunding platform that launched last year with an advisory board that includes Tim Schafer, Brian Fargo, and Feargus Urquhart, that allows for both conventional backers and equity investors.

The new campaign begins on March 22 with a goal of $300,000, slightly less than the Kickstarter goal of $450,000 CDN, or roughly $328,000. Kickstarter backers at the Initiate level ($20) or higher who stuck it out to the very end will have the opportunity to become “Super Backers,” who will get all future Consortium games the studio releases for free. A custom URL to the Fig campaign—because obviously you'll have to back that as well if you want to claim your Super-ness—will be emailed to all eligible supporters after the Fig campaign goes live.