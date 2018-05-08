Conan Exiles leaves Early Access

For those of you ready to crush your enemies and see them driven before you, today is the day: Conan Exiles has left Early Access. Funcom's open world multiplayer survival and crafting sandbox arrived in Early Access in January of 2017, and since then has sold over a million copies. To see what's changed over the past 16 months, have a look at the launch trailer above.

I recently got to demo a near-launch build of Conan Exiles, and came away pretty impressed with the progress its made. In addition to doubling the size of its world map and introducing new biomes like the volcanic and swamp areas, Funcom has added a number of features to Exiles over the past months, like a fun and handy free-climbing system, improved combat, and Purges, wherein mobs of NPC enemies attempt to overrun your settlement or fort and drive you from their lands.

Conan Exiles is available on Steam. The price, $30 during its time in Early Access, has risen to $40 at launch.