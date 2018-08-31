Co-op classic Pandemic comes to Steam

Consult your local dispatcher for destinations, one of the world’s most popular cooperative board games has broken out on Steam. As myriad vicious diseases rapidly sicken the world’s population, it’s up to an elite team of disease fighters to slow the spread of the infections, gather samples, and ultimately cure—or eradicate—the plagues. Pandemic is an intensely tactical game with a range of difficulties from ‘kinda hard’ to ‘brutally miserable.’ In the decade since its release the tabletop game has racked up a list of awards longer than my arm and numerous expansions. It takes a place of honor on my best co-op board games list.

As most of the Steam reviews are quick to point out, the digital version of the game does not have online multiplayer or co-op right now. Being a port of the mobile version, it’s local-only, so looks like it’s best for couch co-op or pass and play on a gaming tablet.