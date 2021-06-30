Where to search for clues at Steel's Farm in Fortnite

Fortnite week 4 has added a slew of new quests to help players earn bonus XP and earn those battle pass stars. This week, Epic has a new multi-stage set of challenges that keep season 7's alien invasion theme rolling along.

This week, Epic wants you to find clues at Steel's Farm. It's just a small farm on the map, but you might have some trouble finding the clues if you don't know exactly where to look. Doubly so if the area is swarming with other players trying to complete the challenge.

We've done the hard work for you, so read on for a full guide of where to find clues at Steel's Farm in Fortnite. You can also watch the short video above for a visual walkthrough of the challenge.

Steel's Farm location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Steel's Farm is located northeast of Corny Complex. It's just a modest farm with a house and a couple of cornfields. You'll also find the Farmer Steel NPC wandering around. Unfortunately, the area is terrible for weapon spawns, so if a fight breaks out, it's probably best to bail after wrapping up your quest.

Search for clues at the farm - clue locations

Thankfully, there are only two clues you need to grab. You'll recognize them as semi-transparent magnifying glasses, like what you'd see Sherlock Holmes dragging around. All you need to do is use the interact prompt when you get close.

Here's an overhead map of both clue locations.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Clue location 1: In the east cornfield. Find the tractor and you'll see the clue behind it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Clue location 2: On the house's north side, by some trees.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

That's just the first stage of a five-part challenge set, so make sure to check back at our Fortnite hub for more challenge guides for week 4 and beyond. We've got alien artifact locations and this month's Fortnite Crew skin.