City of Heroes players to assemble at real-life Summit

City of Heroes developer Paragon Studios have always been player-orientated, holding numerous player gatherings in the past. However, with the launch of the game's new business model and Free-to-Play mode, the company want to do something with a little more scale. Massively are reporting that they intend to hold a City of Heroes Player Summit ; something much more than just a little gathering.

Heroes players can assemble for the Summit on November 19 in Palo Alto, California. If you're a fan of the super-hero MMO and fancy the journey over to America's west coast, you can expect to find a venue where you can chat with the developers, attend panels and pick up some CoH merch. Little more information than that has been revealed, but keep an eye on the City of Heroes website if you think this is the event for you.