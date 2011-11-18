CD Projekt to release five games by 2015

Posters on NeoGAF have mined CD Projekt's investor report for details of their current projects. The report says that the Witcher developer plans to put out two high profile games in 2014 and 2015, with two low and one mid budget projects planned for 2012-2013. All are planned to be multiplatform and, given CD Projekt's history, we assume one of those platforms will be the PC.

The report also confirms that CD Projekt are working on a new intellectual property, which makes sense with all those games in the works, otherwise they'd end up producing 'Witcher Kart Racing'.