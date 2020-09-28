Call of Duty: Warzone gains latency-busting Nvidia Reflex support in latest driver

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including Warzone, will gain support for Nvidia Reflex system-latency reduction in the latest GeForce Game Ready driver update. Also if you were lucky enough to scoop an RTX 3090 at launch, and have an 8K TV, you can now enjoy Control and Death Stranding with DLSS 8K Ultra Performance Mode.

Nvidia Reflex is a new technology suite released alongside the RTX 30-series. Essentially, Nvidia's coupling G-Sync, high-refresh rate monitors, and game driver support to help measure and reduce system latency, which it says will prove beneficial for competitive gamers in a range of titles. Currently supported games include Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, Cuisine Royal (not what you think), Destiny 2, Enlisted, Kovaak 2.0, and Mordhau. The upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will also support Nvidia Reflex.

With the correct gear (a 900-series or higher Nvidia GPU) and a supported game, you can then enable Reflex Ultra-low Latency Mode. The feature, Nvidia says, offers a moderate to sizeable drop in latency—Nvidia's in-house testing suggests around a 33% improvement on mid-range cards, such as the GTX 1660 Super.

If resolution is more your thing then it's the DLSS 8K support for Control and Death Stranding, two DLSS darlings, that will likely have you hooked. That is, of course, only if you're the owner of an RTX 3090 and 8K TV, two rarities in the gaming sphere. Still, if that's you then you can enjoy two more titles in full 8K resolution without having to worry about rendering all 33 million pixels required per frame in the traditional manner—you can now rustle up a little help from Nvidia's supersampling AI.

Popular DLSS 8K supported titles include Minecraft with RTX Beta and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Following its launch, Watch Dogs: Legion will also be compatible.

It's evidently still early days for Nvidia's 8K gaming dream, and not the least bit because there's only a single graphics card that is capable of running it: the RTX 3090—and that's not even really meant for gaming.

You can download the latest Nvidia drivers from the Nvidia website. DLSS 8K support will be added to Control and Death Stranding via imminent patches.