Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered gets four classic maps

Activision is having a busy month. The publisher confirmed that this year's much-anticipated Call of Duty release would be set during World War II, taking the series back to its roots.

At the same time, it slipped PC gamers a new map pack for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, the updated version of the 2007 original that is only available to those who have purchased particular versions of Infinite Warfare, last year's release. Complicated, right?

The DLC — available for a chunky $14.99/£11.59 — brings four of the best arenas from the Infinity Ward classic, completely remastered and re-textured. There's the claustrophobic Killhouse, foggy Chinatown, the tight corridors of Broadcast, and Creek, a wide open village.

You'll also get ten rare supply drops from the game's latest operation, Lion Strike, if that's your kind of thing.

Check out a trailer for the remastered maps below.