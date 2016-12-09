Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered update to add free maps and modes

Assuming you own one of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's Legacy, Legacy Pro, or Digital Deluxe editions, you'll likely have taken Modern Warfare Remastered for a spin. As of Tuesday, December 13 the remake of the 2007 classic will receive six new multiplayer maps and two additional game modes free-of-charge.

Raising its map total to 16, the complimentary update introduces the Bloc, Countdown, Showdown, Strike, Pipeline and Wet Work multiplayer maps; while also adds game modes Gun Game and Hardpoint—which featured in Black Ops and Black Ops 2 respectively.

As is commonplace with these announcements, here's some moving pictures in line with the above:

The update also throws in a Christmas-themed map named Winter Crash, and players serve to gain access to a "24/7 Winter Crash playlist" as of December 20. More information on that can be found this way.

If you're thinking of treating yourself to Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare this Christmas, be sure to read Tyler's review beforehand.