Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 patch nerfs Akimbo FMG9s, tweaks Type 95

Modern Warfare 3 players don't just love dual wielding FMGs for the fancy flipping animation, Infinity Ward seem to agree that they are also just too powerful. The Type 95 has also been toned down a bit, and the fire rates for assault rifles with undermounts have been 'normalised.' Infinity Ward have also released a list of future fixes and rebalances they're considering for upcoming updates. Read all about it in the patch notes below.

They haven't appeared on Steam yet, but in a post on the Modern Warfare 3 forums , Infinity Ward say that the update has been applied to all platforms.

Hot Fix Updates:



Fire rate normalization for Assault Rifles with undermounts

FMG9 Re-balancing (Nerf)

Akimbo FMG9 Re-balancing (Nerf)

Type 95 Re-balancing (Nerf) - Reduce hipspread.

Fix for ACR with Red Dot / Shotgun

Fix Type 95 bug related to dropping it.

Fix map exploits on Dome

Re-balancing and Updates currently in Development and/or Discussion: