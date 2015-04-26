Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 release date, beta revealed in new trailer

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 releases November 6, 2015, and pre-ordering gets you access to the multiplayer beta, which will run on all platforms. Oh, and that's the first gameplay trailer above. Don't check your media player, or be concerned that you've accidentally gone 15 years back in time and started watching a trailer for Twisted Metal Black, that's just the song they choose.

Here's everything we know so far about Black Ops 3. The big details are wall running (surprise?), underwater combat, Specialist characters, and co-op. We've also got the minimum system requirements, and they aren't too tough to hit.