Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 minimum system requirements revealed

So hey, there's a Black Ops 3 in development, and it all seems a bit Deus Exy. The next Call of Duty is going to take place in a "dark, twisted future" where cyborgs are a thing, and where there are probably a few new killstreaks. Weirdly, even though it's only just been announced, the game's minimum specs have already been revealed—here's how tall your PC will need to be in order to play it.

Operating System: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit

Processor: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom™ II X4 810 @ 2.60 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 470 @ 1GB / Radeon HD 6970 @ 1GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

That doesn't seem too bad, considering—the only real sore point I can detect is the DirectX 11 requirement. Are you still rocking DirectX 10? Well, you'll need one more X to be able to join this club. Watch the first gameplay trailer to see how it looks. Black Ops 3 is out November 6.