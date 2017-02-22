Call for submissions: If you’re making a game, we want to hear about it!

Two years ago, we decided it was high time the PC had a show of its own at E3, which has typically been dominated by console manufacturers and console exclusives. The PC Gaming Show was born, and we kept it going in 2016 as a way to showcase games of all kinds for the most diverse, open gaming platform there is.

As we enter 2017 we’re planning our next step, and so if you’re making a game—big or small, announced or unannounced—we want to know about it. To submit your game for consideration, just fill out this quick form. We can’t wait to see what you’re working on.