Bust perps and eat donuts in non-linear adventure Beat Cop

Beat Cop channels the spirit of '80s police dramas to tell the story of, well, a beat cop patrolling the crime-infested streets of New York. The game will feature a non-linear story with multiple endings, and that's all well and good, but really all you need to do is watch the following announcement trailer.

Lovely stuff. Although it doesn't tell you much about this "adventure/point&click/time-management game", which is being developed by Pixel Crow, and published by This War of Mine devs 11bit. Thankfully, the accompanying reveal post sheds a few more details, elaborating with some truly stonking screenshots.

Meanwhile, we have to examine the Steam page to glean any real info about the plot.

"New York, more like a beast than a city. Explore it’s darkest corners and uncover its secrets as Jack Kelly, a former detective who has been framed into a murder. Degraded and forgotten by old pals, it’s your last chance to find the truth behind this whole terrible mess. The thing is, your new boss treats you like shit, your wife is a money sucking spawn from hell and the local mafia wants your head on a plate. I guess you could say, that things are complicated down here, in the middle of Brooklyn. Oh, and don't forget about writing tickets, reprimanding pedestrians & such. You're a beat cop after all."

You can pre-order, if you want, although Beat Cop isn't due until the latter part of this year (October, November or December).