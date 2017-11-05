Builds of Blizzcon 2017

After celebrating its 10th birthday last year, Blizzcon is back and bigger than ever. With the addition of an entire new hall comes more space and with it more space for juicy custom gaming rigs to play your favorite Blizzard games. Here are some of our favorite builds from the show floor this year.

The Omen X desktop is HP's flagship gaming PC. While it normally comes in a black/red tint, this special green version was built by Maingear for the Nvidia booth. It features custom liquid cooling for a sexy GTX 1080 Ti.

We'll never get sick of seeing iBuypower's Project Snowblind. It has a transparent LCD side panel that cycles through some awesome visual effects. This particular version with plentiful green lighting was also created for the Nvidia booth.

Signed by the original artist, this PC is one of four Blizzard-themed builds that NZXT is raffling away to some very lucky Blizzcon attendees. It uses NZXT's latest H700i case with a custom paint job and a vinyl wrap specially made by Blizzard artists. This is going to make one World of Warcraft fan very happy.

The next of the four giveaway builds is a stunning orange/white themed Overwatch PC with plentiful RGB LEDs to match.

Unfortunately, this custom Reinhardt PC is not part of NZXT's Blizzcon raffle. It showcases the work of a talented modder that airbrushed Reinhardt on the side panels and laser etched his energy barrier onto the window panel.

The third of the four raffle systems is a blue/black Heroes of the Storm PC featuring artwork of the two new heroes announced at Blizzcon. Hanzo and Alexstrasza are featured on the side panel with a vinyl wrap chosen by Blizzard's Heroes team.

The final PC attendees can win is a red/black Diablo themed system featuring artwork chosen from Blizzard's Diablo 3 team.

Also on display at the NZXT booth are three systems showcasing the company's latest trio of cases: the ITX-sized H200i, m-ATX sized H400i and mid-sized H700i.

This slick build featured at the ASUS ROG booth uses CyberpowerPC's AURON mid tower. It uses 32GB of our favorite RGB DDR4 ram from G.Skill installed onto ASUS' latest STRIX X299-E motherboard. The drool-worthy spec sheet is completed with a GTX 1080 Ti, Core i7 processor and a 512GB WD Black M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Is that a new Reinhardt skin? Nope... it's the ASUS ROG Strix GD30 desktop. It may not look like much but underneath the hood is a GTX 1080 Ti, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 ram and a 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD combo.