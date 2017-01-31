Build of the week: a spider tank gaming PC

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

When I first discovered this extravagant build from Chinese case modder Yu Han, I did as any self-loving person would do and hit the floor, screaming, “Metal Gear!”

No one was picking up over my codec, but I calmed down soon enough. Technically, every Metal Gear has been a computer, but this one is a computer-computer. It won’t launch nukes into the sky—it’ll launch good graphics into a monitor.

While the build doesn’t pull directly from Metal Gear for inspiration, it’s still a huge, detailed ode to sci-fi militaristic fiction, where tanks forgo treads for legs in the name of looking cool. It's a worthy sacrifice if you ask me.

It’s an excellent build for more than its theme and size though, pieced together by hundreds of tiny custom metal cuttings and plastic molds. That said, I couldn’t find the components listed anywhere, so I’ve reached out to Yu Han for a complete list of technical specifications which I’ll post as soon as possible. I’ve listed what I could gather from the pictures below.

In the meantime, check out more pictures and information from the process through Yu Han’s official build log .

Spider Tank Components (incomplete):

PSU: Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1250W

Chassis: Thermaltake Core X5

HDD: 2TB Seagate Firecuda