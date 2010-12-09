Broken Sword 2 remastered edition coming early next year

The classic adventure game Broken Sword 2 will be making a comeback early next year in the form of a 'remastered' edition, which will include improved backgrounds, revamped animations and cutscenes, and an accompanying comic. Read on for more details and screens.

The re-release was announced over on the Revolution Software site, and mentions that Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror Remastered will be coming to PC "very early next year".

The list of improvements include "fully animated facial expressions, enhanced graphics throughout, high quality music as well as a context-sensitive hint system, and diary. The game also features Dropbox integration which facilitates a unique cross-platform save-game feature, enabling players to enjoy the same adventure simultaneously on multiple devices"

The bundle will also include an interactive comic by Dave Gibbons, who worked with Alan Moore on the Watchmen. Here are the first screens from the remastered edition.