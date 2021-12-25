Boxing Day 2021 sales in Australia: here are the best PC gaming bargains

Now that Boxing Day has rolled around, you could be forgiven for assuming that most Australians are a little fed up with buying things. Christmas has just passed, after all, and Black Friday was only a matter of weeks before it. Boxing Day seems like a good opportunity to, um, box away your wallet for a while. Think again!

No, despite the likes of Black Friday and Prime Day now being big deals in Australia, that hasn't diminished the Boxing Day sales tradition. What that means, is that you can probably bag a decent bargain today, most likely in the form of a gaming headset, or a mouse, or a keyboard (probably not a high-range GPU).

Boxing Day sales in Australia have generally resulted in evening news bulletins showing a crush of people lining up at the major retail outlets. But with the power of the internet, there's no need to go out there. All the deals we've collected are online, though if we hear about a particularly noteworthy (and widely available) in-store deal, we'll make note of it here too.

So instead of scouring the internet, lay back, enjoy some Christmas Day leftovers, and have a look at what Boxing Day deals we've found:

Best gaming laptop Boxing Day deals in Australia

Dell Australia| Big discounts on Dell and Alienware monitors and laptops Dell Australia| Big discounts on Dell and Alienware monitors and laptops

As inevitably as tock follows tick, Dell is getting involved in the sale shenanigans. They're not to be ignored: As part of Boxing Day you can grab up to 40% off selected gaming laptops, as well as 35% off selected gaming monitors. Or, if you'd prefer an Alienware desktop PC (one of the easiest ways to get an RTX 30 series GPU) discounts of up to 30% can be had. Keep in mind that if you're buying a G-Series or Alienware laptop, you can get an additional 7% off by using the coupon code META7.



Razer Blade 14 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD Razer Blade 14 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$3,999 AU$2,797

A brilliant price for this lush small form factor gaming laptop. In addition to the specs above, the 14 inch QHD display has a 165Hz refresh rate. If you're after a laptop for both work and play you can't really go wrong with this. This AU$2,900 price is for Amazon, though it's also available at MWave for AU$2,999.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop | i7 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD ebay plus exclusive Razer Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop | i7 | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$5,399 AU$3,705

Save AU$1,694 on this blazingly powerful gaming laptop, which in addition to the specs above boasts a 15.6 inch monitor with a (wait for it) 360Hz refresh rate. This discount drops it down to a very reasonable AU$3,705, though you'll need to be an eBay Plus member - no problem, just sign up for a trial, and be sure to use code PLUSDEC5 at checkout.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop | Ryzen 9 5900HS | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop | Ryzen 9 5900HS | RTX 3060 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,097 AU$2,478

Here's AU$619 off a brilliant compact lappy with a 1080p 144Hz refresh rate. Given its size, you could use this as a work machine that can also play games. Via Amazon.

Best gaming accessories Boxing Day deals in Australia

Oculus Quest 2 | from AU$429 Oculus Quest 2 | from AU$429

Up to AU$70 off the most popular (and the best) VR headset. This didn't get a price reduction during Black Friday, instead a AU$100 store credit deal, but if you just wanted a simple cut on the RRP, well now's the time. You can get AU$50 off the 128GB model and AU$70 off the 256GB unit. Ends Tuesday, December 28 at 11:59pm AEST. Via Amazon.

Razer Kraken X Multi-platform Wired Headset Razer Kraken X Multi-platform Wired Headset | AU$89 AU$44.05

Just over AU$40 for a good Razer headset is definitely worth consideration, and this discount of more than 50 percent is probably a no brainer if you're looking for a easy, flexible and top sounding set of cans. Will work for all your consoles, too. Via Amazon.

Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard | AU$239.95 AU$155

Most people won't want to spend over AU$200 for a keyboard, so this AU$84.95 discount on the BlackWidow V3 is definitely welcome. The wireless affair has the usual Razer RGB stylings, with Razer green mechanical switches, aluminium construction, and a wrist rest to boot. Via Amazon.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | AU$224.95 AU$109

When a mouse is this pricey you're probably going to want to wait for a sale. Congrats: it's here! AU$115.95 off this mouse (more than 50%!) is definitely worth waiting for too, if you're after a brilliant wireless gaming mouse that makes no compromises. Via Amazon.

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse | AU$109.95 AU$50

A clean AU$50 for a gaming mouse? It almost makes you want to go back to using cash. This wireless affair sold like hot cakes during Black Friday, so if you missed out then now's a brilliant time to secure a new mouse for the new year. Despite the small price you're getting long battery life, great performance and good comfort. Via Amazon.

Best gaming monitor Boxing Day deals in Australia

AU$449 Savings on Gigabyte monitors @ MWave

MWave have a few nice savings on Gigabyte monitors as part of their Christmas season sales. The Gigabyte M32QC is a 31.5 inch QHD monitor with HDR, Freesync Premium Pro and a 170Hz refresh rate. Usually AU$519, you can grab it now for AU$449. Elsewhere, if you're after a small 1080p monitor with a good refresh rate, the G24F is a 23.8 inch affair with a 170Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium. It's AU$269, down from AU$289. Big spenders can save on the Gigabyte M32U 31.5 inch 4K gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate. That's currently AU$1,05B9, down from AU$1,159. Via MWave.

Best gaming hardware Boxing Day deals in Australia

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe SSD | AU$369 AU$295

This 2TB NVMe stick was down to AU$299 during Black Friday, but if you missed out and want some more storage right now this is still an even better discount. For our money it's the top NVMe SSD for PCIe 3.0 speed, but if 2TB is a bit more than what you need, the 1TB version is currently AU$155, down from AU$179. Via MWave.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games.