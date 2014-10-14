Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel launch trailer promises 500 ice puns

I seem to remember a lot of the trailers for Borderlands 2 featuring the squelchiest variety of dubstep. Two years later and how things change, because in this launch trailer for Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel we get the hairiest of hair metal, namely Europe's ode to final countdowns, The Final Countdown. The zeitgeist is ever shifting, and yes: sometimes it goes backwards.

Launching today in North America and Friday in Europe and Australia, The Pre-Sequel is promising a lot: you get zero gravity (but not really) and apparently there will be 500 ice puns (the internet is full of pedants so this will definitely be verified within 24 hours of launch). I've not played it yet but Evan has, and he did us the service of reviewing it. He called it "a well-executed but thoroughly unambitious extension of Borderlands 2," which is great news if you couldn't get enough of Borderlands 2.

To get you in the mood, here's some gameplay footage at 1440p.