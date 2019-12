Gearbox and 2K Australia swung by our office late last month (we interviewed them here) to let us put Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel on LPC Jr. and crank everything up. We took a few of the new character classes and one of the new vehicles, the Stingray, for a spin on Elpis.

See what's inside the Large Pixel Collider Jr., our own personal mini-demigod of a PC.