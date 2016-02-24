Book a PCG Weekender ticket now for a chance to win $130 Loot Crate

The PC Gamer Weekender is filling up! In ten days' time we're taking over the Old Truman Brewery and filling it with games. It's your chance to go hands-on with fresh gems like Super Hot, and play games that aren't even out yet, like Dark Souls 3 and Total War: Warhammer. You'll even have the chance to step inside the HTC Vive to experience the cutting edge of virtual reality technology.

You'll also get free stuff just for coming along. Tickets come with a Steam key for Dustforce, which we gave 90% and an editor's choice award at review. Sega will be there, handing out scratchcards granting you a free game from their catalogue. Plus, if you book before 11:59pm Thursday, you'll be entered into a draw to win one of four $130 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Limited Edition crates from LootCrate.

There's no time to lose. The LootCrate offer expires tomorrow, and you can knock 20% off the ticket price with the code PCG20, so book now. As the CoD commander likes to bark at their soldiers: "go go go!"