Bonkers space sim Space Rangers HD: A War Apart sees the light of day

Games That Are Out is a list that now includes Space Rangers HD, all the games released in the last three or four decades, and of course Pippa Funnell 3: The Golden Stirrup Challenge. That is also a game that is out. Space Rangers HD is of particular interest to us, however, seeing how it's a remake of one of the most batshit Trading Strategy RPG Space Sim Text Adventures ever made: Space Rangers 2. You can find it on Steam here .

We first looked at Space Rangers HD over a year ago, and now that it's finally out it features a bunch more story, equipment and text adventure sequences, plus reworked game art, support for higher resolutions, and an assurance that it will work with modern operating systems.

If you've not played the original, the following trailer should give you a good idea of what to expect: