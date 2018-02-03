Blood Bowl developer Cyanide's next game is based on Warhammer 40K board game Space Hulk

Classic Warhammer 40,000 board game Space Hulk is getting another video game adaptation, this time courtesy of Blood Bowl developer Cyanide. Space Hulk: Tactics is a turn-based tactics game due out later this year, and will offer two single-player campaigns plus online multiplayer.

In the board game, one player controls the Space Marines and the other handles the alien Genestealers. The two battle across Space Hulks, formed by the wreckage of starships and other space debris, with each side allowed to spend a certain number of action points each turn.

Detail on how a game of Space Hulk: Tactics will play out is limited for now, but I suspect the action points system will remain. The one thing we do know is that players will be able to use cards to customise squads before matches and trigger abilities during the battle.

In one single-player campaign, you'll control a Blood Angels squad (one of the Space Marine chapters), upgrading and customising them as you progress, while in the other you'll control the Genestealers. The game will also come with a map editor so you can create your own levels and share them online.

Space Hulk has proved popular among video game developers, spawning various games including the recent Space Hulk: Deathwing. What would you like to see from Cyanide this time around?