Blink, and you'll miss this tease for Valorant's new Agent

Valorant celebrates its first birthday this month. To celebrate, Riot showed a brief tease of the game's next Agent at today's Summer Game Fest kickoff show. Believe me, though, it's a very brief indeed.

The clip, that maybe tops out at three entire seconds, gives us a glimpse at an unfinished robot hanging in a warehouse while a mechanised head flickers to life. Is this the new Agent? Did the new Agent build this robot? Whom among us can say?

Assuming the robo is actually the new agent, it'd be a first the game's burgeoning roster. Valorant's abilities typically revolve around magic more than technology, so unless the new agent is some sort of technowizard (possible), they're probably going to specialize in fancy tech like Cypher and Killjoy.

That's all we can really go by for now, sadly. Optimistically, we hope to get a full reveal of this mystery robot before the end of June.