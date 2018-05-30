Bethesda unveils Fallout 76, more to come at E3

"When the fighting has stopped, and the fallout has settled..."“#Fallout76 - the newest game from Bethesda Game Studios. See more at the #BE3 Showcase – June 10th @ 6:30pm PT pic.twitter.com/wKeIq66tzRMay 30, 2018

After teasing something Fallout-related yesterday, Bethesda has unveiled Fallout 76.

It's got a trailer. Observe:

Billed as the "newest game from Bethesda Game Studios", the tweet above tells us to expect more from the developer's #BE3 Showcase, which takes place on June 10 at 6:30pm PST / June 11 at 2:30am BST.

Kotaku's anonymous sources say that Fallout 76 is an "online game of some sorts" that's being developed by both Bethesda Game Studios' Maryland headquarters, and its Austin branch. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, though.

Could the choice of song used there point to a location? Information is thin on the ground for now