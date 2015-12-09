Bethesda opens new Montreal studio

Bethesda has opened a new development studio in Montreal in addition to its present Maryland HQ. As we've come to expect from Bethesda, the announcement was sudden and mysterious, stating that a core team of 40 devs (managed by Yves Lachance, former studio head of Behaviour Interactive) is already in place but without the slightest hint of what they might be developing. I suppose a release headed "Bethesda opens Elder Scrolls 6 studio" would have been a bit much to ask.

However, being the relentless sleuth that I am—at least between the hours of nine and six—I followed the craftily concealed bright blue link that promised "more information about available jobs". There, amid high-level job descriptions composed of non-committal corporate buzzwords, I uncovered that the Montreal team will be "pushing the bleeding-edge of RPG development for the PC and consoles". Columbo, eat your heart out.

That's all for now, but a new studio will either mean more Bethesda games or games with more depth and detail, both of which I can see the merits of.