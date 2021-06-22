Wireless VR gaming here we come, thanks to these Prime Day Wi-Fi 6 router deals

Wi-Fi 6 comes with new features and capabilities to solve the problem of every device ever made requiring an internet connection... what have we done. Anyways, the improvements it delivers should help keep bandwidth high and connectivity issues low for busy networks. Perhaps most importantly for gamers, Wi-Fi 6 offers the bandwidth to cope with wireless VR gaming, if that's your thing.

Understandably, a new router may not be high up your list of must-have products, but, if you rely on a wireless connection for your gaming PC or laptop, a sturdy Wi-Fi 6 model could help keep you gaming online without interruption. You don't need me to explain why lag sucks—you get it—but just know not all of it is always down to your ISP.

Sometimes you've got to up your game with a new router, especially if you're still rocking your ISP-provided unit from half a decade ago. Routers have come on leaps and bounds since then. Wi-Fi 6 promises higher effective speeds than older specs, more so when you're on a congested network, and Wi-Fi 6E further improves things for compatible devices with 6GHz support.

6GHz remains a bleeding edge technology right now, and support for the frequency depends on where you are in the world, so you'll really want to weigh up whether you need that today. Either Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E will serve you well for a good while yet, anyways.

And as you'll see below, the latest in Wi-Fi technology needn't be a death sentence for your bank account. In fact, some Wi-Fi 6 routers come in a lot cheaper than you might expect, especially with Prime Day deals and Newegg's own Fantastech sale (that name, I know) helping them along.

D-Link EXO router | Wi-Fi 6 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

If you're after a no-frills Wi-Fi 6 router then the D-Link EXO will fit the bill, especially at this new low price. It's a bit lacking on the 2.4GHz performance, but makes up for that with pretty decent speeds over the 5GHz band. View Deal

TP-Link Archer AX21 router | Wi-Fi 6 | $99.99 $75.99 at Amazon (save $24)

It feels bizarre that we're genuinely talking about budget Wi-Fi 6 routers this Prime Day. Sure, theswe routers don't have all the bells and whistly things of the top devices, but this TP-Link option caters well for a small house so long as you don't have a million wireless connections clogging up its antennae.View Deal

D-Link AX4800 router | Wi-Fi 6 | $219.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $70)

This is a great saving on a Wi-Fi 6 router, and this more premium D-Link version will allow you to have more devices running over the 5GHz network than the more budget options on offer this Prime Day. It should also have a little more range to it too, but is still hitting the shelves at a decent price for high-end networking speed.View Deal

Netgear Nighthawk AX8 AX6000 router | Wi-Fi 6 | $399.99 $279.99 at Newegg (save $120)

The Nighthawk AX8 looks better suited to the Death Star than a living room, and it's anything but a humble home router. It's a high-spec router and that means it's seen high demand at its sale price. It's actually only available to backorder as I write this, but you can still pick it up at the sale price so long as you're happy to wait a little for it to show up.View Deal