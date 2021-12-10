The best NZ-41 loadouts for Warzone

The Warzone NZ-41 is a slow-firing assault rifle with a great deal of power behind it. If you enjoy the AMAX and LMGs like the Stoner 63, you'll feel right at home with the NZ-41. Its attachments do a really solid job of making it a damage powerhouse. It's a gun that you'll need to practice with, but when you have it decked out like in the following loadouts, there'll be no stopping you.
Unlocked at Rank 41, there are a couple of ways to use the NZ-41, including one meant for use as a long-range laserbeam weapon and another having more of a utility role as a sniper-support weapon. Anyway, here are the two of the best NZ-41 Warzone loadouts you should be trying out in Caldera.
The best maximum-range NZ-41 Warzone loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: MX Silencer
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Orbweaver Elite
- Underbarrel: M1930 Strafe Angled
- Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Perk 1: Brace
- Perk 2: Surplus
Secondary
Perks
- Cold Blooded
- Ghost
- Amped
Throwables
- Semtex
- Heartbeat Sensor
First, I'm taking the gun off the radar with the MX Silencer. It's as close as you can get to the Monolithic and Agency Suppressors, as it boosts your accuracy and takes you off-radar when firing. However, it's not the only option: if you want to really boost your accuracy at range and don't mind being unsilenced, the F8 Stabilizer does the job, too.
Best Warzone loadout: The gear to choose
Best M4A1 Warzone loadout: Top all-purpose AR builds
Best MP7 Warzone loadout: Effective SMG setups
Best Grau Warzone loadout: Strong AR builds
Best M13 Warzone loadout: Attachments to choose
Best Kilo 101 Warzone loadout: Boost the punchy AR
So, let's stack up attachments for boosting bullet velocity, recoil control, and range. The Orbweaver 360mm BC barrel is the best for this, along with the Orbweaver Elite boosting your horizontal recoil control significantly. The M1930 Strafe Angled foregrip further improves your aiming stability and accuracy, as does the Pine Tar Grip.
The thing is, your absolute beam of a gun is now a hefty ol' boy. You've stacked it so high with attachments it's hurting your operator's arms just carrying it. Your movement and aim-down-sight speed are both a lot lower than they should be, and you won't be winning any gunfights against someone rounding the corner at you. That said, you shouldn't be finding yourself in those positions anyway, and with your MP5 by your side and the Amped perk, you'll be able to easily switch and defend yourself at close ranges.
The Ammunition Type attachment is another one unique to Vanguard guns, and for the NZ-41 in a long-range loadout, the Lengthened attachment is the only choice. Bullet velocity is such a vital stat in Warzone, and having the ability to more reliably find your target across hundreds of metres of Caldera is crucial to success in Warzone.
One area you might want to change to help your bullet velocity and ranged damage is the 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags. It's great for reducing reload requirements, but at the cost of damage and bullet velocity. If you're comfortable with 30 rounds in a mag, go ahead and remove it.
The best sniper-support NZ-41 Warzone loadout
Attachments
- Muzzle: Chord Muzzle Brake
- Barrel: Orbweaver 360mm BC
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: LOB Reinforced
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Perk 1: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: On-Hand
Secondary
Perks
- Cold Blooded
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Semtex
- Heartbeat Sensor
This NZ-41 loadout is meant as a support weapon to the Swiss K31, or your current favourite sniper rifle. With Amped, you can switch weapons much faster, and I've taken off some of the main offenders that slow this gun down in ADS speed and mobility. This means you still have solid accuracy, but the weapon is more powerful at medium ranges rather than being an exclusively ranged powerhouse.
The Chord Muzzle Brake is one of the main changes, sacrificing sound suppression in favour of a bit more ADS speed with the accuracy increase. The LOB Reinforced stock is another tweak on this gun: it boosts your accuracy when you're firing in short, controlled bursts rather than spraying and praying, as well as boosting ADS speed.
This initial recoil control is also helped by Stippled Grip, which also helps when you're trying to recenter the gun after firing it.
- Warzone map: Everything you need to know
- Warzone SBMM: How it works