The best Nikita AVT loadouts for Warzone

If you're looking for the best Nikita AVT Warzone loadout, then you're in the right place. The Nikita AVT is the newest assault rifle in our arsenal following the launch of Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms, which boasts an unprecedented fire rate for an AR.

What's more, the Nikita AVT is very versatile: with the right combination of attachments it can pass for an LMG or even an SMG. I predict that it'll be among the elite weapons in Warzone, if you set it up right. So here are the best Nikita AVT Warzone loadouts.

Balanced

The best balanced Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: Empress 613mm BFA

Empress 613mm BFA Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC MS

ZAC MS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62x54MMR 45 Round Mags

7.62x54MMR 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

The Nikita AVT’s unbelievable fire rate is undermined by its recoil, so this loadout is built around keeping it under control and adapting it for long-range encounters. As I did with the Warzone M1916, I'm enhancing its best attributes while hiding its weaknesses. Kicking things off is the Mercury Silencer, which helps curb some of the recoil and, crucially, keeps your shots nice and quiet.

Up next is the Empire 613mm BFA Barrel, the perfect option to increase control and range. Adding the ZAC MS Stock gives us extra horizontal accuracy as well as reduced ADS speed. Furthering our accuracy boost is the classic M1941 Hand Stop, which is a must. The extra capacity of the 7.62x54MMR 45 Round Mags means the Nikita AVT’s fire rate won’t leave you having to reload after each kill, either. The optic is personal preference, but I like the Slate Reflector, given the extra ADS speed and mobility it offers.

Polymer Grip is another essential, with its drastic boost to recoil control. Lengenthed ammunition remains the best choice in Season 3, thanks to its damage increase. Finally, the Perfectionist perk rounds out the recoil control, along with Fully Loaded to ensure you have maximum ammo at your disposal from the off.

Run and gun

The best run-and-gun Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: ZAC 358mm Rapid

ZAC 358mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Express AVT RS

Express AVT RS Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: MR 25 Round Fast Mags

MR 25 Round Fast Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Stim shot

In this Warzone Nikita AVT loadout, I'm boosting its fire rate even more into SMG territory, but one that still boasts the damage output of an AR.

First, the ZAC 358mm Rapid barrel is the attachment that unlocks an already-rapid rate of fire. It comes at the expense of damage, but the amount of bullets this thing spits out kind of covers that. The Express AVT RS stock, Carver Foregrip, and Stippled Grip combo work together to increase accuracy, soften its violent recoil, and increase ADS.

And there's a reason behind the MR 25 Round Fast Mags: It improves the gun's handling, on top of boosting aim and reload speed. Add the Slight of Hand perk to increase reload speed further, making up for those shorter mags. The result is an solid, high-fire-rate AR that dominates medium ranges.

Mid-range

The best mid-range Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

F8 Stabilizer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper

Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Zac Padded

Zac Padded Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums

6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Brace

Brace Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Kar98k

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Starting this loadout off is the 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drums, boosting fire rate, recoil and accuracy, as well as upping movement speed. The Kovalevskaya 546mm Sniper barrel also bumps up the bullet velocity, along with the Lengthened ammo type that increases our range. This loadout is best used at medium/medium-long distances.

The Polymer Grip gives you a boost to accuracy and recoil, with the F8 Stabilizer muzzle enhancing the latter. Meanwhile, the M3 Ready Grip increases movement, ADS, and sprint-to-fire speeds, which helps counter the deficiencies of the barrel and stock.

I've also gone for the G16 2.5x sight as a good all-rounder (but swap in whatever works for you) and the Fully Loaded perk gives us a full arsenal before we even set foot on either island.