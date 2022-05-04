The best M1916 loadouts for Warzone

Looking for the best Warzone M1916 loadouts? The M1916 has arrived on the islands of Caldera and Rebirth, and if you manage to tame its impressive power with an experienced, accurate hand, the rewards will follow.

Warzone Season 3 nerfed some of our favourite sniper rifles like the Swiss K31 and the Vanguard Kar98k, so we're in need of a new mid-to-long-range option for our arsenal, and it looks like the M1916 could be it. Here are the best M1916 loadouts in Warzone for long-rangers, run-and-gunners, and everyone in between.

Balanced

The best balanced Warzone M1916 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZP 762mm Precision

ZP 762mm Precision Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: ZP M502 Custom

ZP M502 Custom Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Secondary

Perks

Cold Blooded

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Smoke Grenade

Kicking off the balanced build, the Mercury Silencer will greatly complement the M1916's accuracy and range, with it most importantly hiding your shots from the minimap. Double down on accuracy and range even further with the ZP 762mm Precision barrel.

For the optic, go for the G16 2.5x, as it offers lots of versatility, allowing you to accurately hit enemies at any range. Then, combining the m1941 Hand Stop, ZP M502 Custom stock, and the Stippled Grip will make your M1916 much more accurate, vital for any marksman rifle.

More bullets in the mag is always handy, too, and the 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags are a solid choice. If we combine that with the Lengthened ammo and the Vital perk, our bullets will gain that damage output boost we're looking for. Also, since sniper ammo can be harder to come across, also pack the Fully Loaded perk.

Run and gun

The best run-and-gun M1916 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Wyvern 532mm

Wyvern 532mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Fitzherbert Reinforced

Fitzherbert Reinforced Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Heavy Foregrip Magazine: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags

6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Leather Grip Perk 1: Quickscope

Quickscope Perk 2: Deep breath

Secondary

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Stim Shot

If you have a more agile style, this may be the best option for you. The MX Silencer will give us the recoil stability we need to tame the fire rate from having the Wyvern 532mm barrel paired with the 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags and Lengthened ammunition.

The Fitzherbert Reinforced stock combined with the Heavy Foregrip and the Leather Grip will give us a welcome boost in accuracy and the Slate Reflector scope paired with the Quickscope perk will make the M1916 lighter and more mobile.

Last but not least, the Deep Breath perk gives us an alternative in case we find ourselves in a sustained firefight with another player.

Long range

The best long-range Warzone M1916 loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZP 762mm Precision

ZP 762mm Precision Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: ZP M502 Custom

ZP M502 Custom Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 8mm Klauser 40 round

8mm Klauser 40 round Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Vital

Vital Perk 2: Deep breath

Secondary

Perks

Double Time

Ghost

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

Because the large maps of Warzone are all about landing fast double taps at range, this loadout is tailored to accuracy and power. The Mercury Silencer boosts accuracy while keeping you hidden from nearby enemies, so it's very helpful for flanking. The ZP 762mm Precision barrel combined with the ZP M502 Custom + m1941 Hand Stop further boosts accuracy, as well as bullet velocity and speed.

The Grooved Grip will compensate for the increased recoil of having extra damage output by including the 8mm Klauser 40 round magazine, but the Lengthened ammunition lets us down opponents in one from afar.

The Deep Breath and Vital perks will help you 'snipe' players from high ground, and our lethal equipment covers our blind spots while sighting enemies with the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x.