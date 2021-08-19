Naraka: Bladepoint's character creator is nightmare fuel

If you don't feel like battling bots in Naraka: Bladepoint, you could always spend an ungodly amount of time making a perfect avatar. You could model your character after yourself, someone you admire or even create the cat gf of your dreams; The world is your oyster, for better or worse.

Every few weeks, the official Naraka: Bladepoint Twitter account runs a character creation contest. Currently the keyword is 'Animal', so I'm sure lots of terrifying, but brilliant, characters are going to appear. While most players seem to be creating normal looking characters, some members of the Naraka: Bladepoint community have been creating some masterpieces that are both terrifying and impressive.

You can scan a QR code of someone else's creation to use it or share your own if you've created a powerful being, and I'll try to include codes here where I can. So, let's take a look at the best/most upsetting so far.

(Image credit: funnybear81)

Cat GF <3

First up, we have this cute Cat GF, shared by @funnybear81.

(Image credit: Doris46529778)

Hungry like the wolf

Next, we have this extremely cool wolf from @Doris46529778, which I assume took a long time to make.

(Image credit: NeonFoxi)

Babe: Pig in the Battle Royale

@NeonFoxi went for a pig-human hybrid gal who is admittedly a bit of a Babe.

(Image credit: Leon_Felinus)

That's not *my* red son

@Leon Felinus has created this kitty which, in truth, offends my actual red cats no end.

(Image credit: Daffodilli)

Happy Feet

Circling back to cute creations, I am wildly impressed with this penguin by @Daffodilli_. Look at those eyebrows! The mouth gives me a lil' bit of the fear, but otherwise, it's a v cute friend I'd like to play a match with.

(Image credit: TOPBIGBANGXD)

Croaking Master Tianhai

BRB, I'm screaming at this Croaking Master Tianhai by @TOPBIGBANGXD.

(Image credit: @SaffronChef1 )

Put that thing back where it came from or so help me...

There is so much to unpack here. How long did this take, and what is it supposed to be? I have so many questions, @SaffronChef1.

(Image credit: @hvemvilhvad)

Honk

This duck by @hvemvilhvad is so good but is probably going to haunt my nightmares. It's giving off some really uncomfortable Untitled Goose Game vibes.

And there you have it! Some of my favourite animal faces from the Naraka: Bladepoint Character Creation Contest. You can keep up with the contest by following the official Naraka: Bladepoint Twitter account as well right here because I'm very invested.